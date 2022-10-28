BarMar pipeline set to link Spain and France

‘BarMar’ is the green energy corridor that Spain, Portugal and France have agreed will link the Iberian Peninsula with the European Union’s energy network.

According to the government press office, it will see the development of a maritime pipeline connecting Barcelona with Marseille.

They would ‘technically adapt the hydrogen infrastructure to transport other renewable gases, as well as a limited proportion of natural gas as a temporary and transitory energy source’.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News