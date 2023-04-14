Garlic is great

Email

Elche

April 11

Senor, Señora,

We have enjoyed your series of articles over the last few years on various foods, fruit and vegetables and last week’s article on garlic was no exception.

However, we were a ‘tad’ disappointed you didn’t high light some of the extensive scientific and medical research that has gone into understanding this humble but potent bulb with all its health benefits. Along with ginger it has been used in Eastern cultures going back 3,000 years for various health ailments, etc.

You might like to consider at some point in the future doing an article which highlights the individual vegetables and fruits (including olive oil) which go to make up the appealing health aspects of the ‘Mediterranean’ diet and gives credence to the longevity of such a diet.

With Kind Regards,

Roderick B. Roger and James Close,