A cynical scam which saw owners of stolen dogs targeted by a fraudster has been busted by the Guardia Civil.

A force spokesman explained that the man would trawl internet sites to find appeals made by owners and then make contact to fleece them for cash.

He told the victims he had information about their pet – and in ‘just a few weeks he managed to con at least 10 owners’ who were desperately searching for their beloved animals.

