Counterfeit clothing raids reap results

0
58

A police sweep of shops in Benidorm and the street market in Moraira resulted in almost 3,500 counterfeit designer items being seized, and the managers of 12 businesses face being charged with an industrial property offence.

It came about after officers from the Guardia Civil excise and borders patrol based in Calpe detected fake football kits being sold in several shops in Benidorm.

At the same time, officers stationed in Moraira discovered several market stalls selling clothing and leather goods that were ‘probably forgeries of original brands’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.