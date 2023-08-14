Counterfeit clothing raids reap results

A police sweep of shops in Benidorm and the street market in Moraira resulted in almost 3,500 counterfeit designer items being seized, and the managers of 12 businesses face being charged with an industrial property offence.

It came about after officers from the Guardia Civil excise and borders patrol based in Calpe detected fake football kits being sold in several shops in Benidorm.

At the same time, officers stationed in Moraira discovered several market stalls selling clothing and leather goods that were ‘probably forgeries of original brands’.

