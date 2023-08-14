Emergency services HQ to return to Alicante

The emergency services hub and call centre (CICU) – which had been centralised in Valencia city – is set to operate from Alicante city once more.

Regional health councillor Marciano Gómez that it would be a beefed up control centre ‘with new resources’.

The regional government describes the CICU as a centre where ‘demand for emergencies’ and accidents is managed when calls are made to the 112 number.

The personnel carry out a ‘specialised classification’ of the incident and ‘manage and coordinate the health service resources’ which will be provided.

