Government passes plans for future water supply in Spain

The dozen hydrological plans approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday include setting minimum ecological flow levels for the River Tajo, which will lead to a cut to the amount of water transferred to the Segura for irrigation in south Alicante, Murcia and Almería.

The plans have caused considerable controversy among farmers and regional governments about potential consequences for livelihoods and economies.

Minister Teresa Ribera said the plans will see €22.8 billion of investment as they plan for climate change.

