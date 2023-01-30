Row blows up over ‘inflated’ supermarket prices

The Valencia government has called for ‘dialogue’ after minister for social rights, Ione Belarra insisted that the coalition national government that she forms part of must take action to halt rising prices in supermarkets.

Sra Belarra has claimed that inflation is being made worse by ‘speculation’ by large chains, who she accused of carrying out ‘ruthless capitalism’.

She claimed that many people can no longer afford to buy products which ‘are the best for them and their children’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News