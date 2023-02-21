Cash for capital of culture activities

There is set to be a bumper cultural programme this year in Guardamar del Segura, with €100,000 from the regional government to bolster the town hall’s own plans for the municipality being made Valencian capital of culture for 2023.

Regional culture councillor Raquel Tamarit said: “Guardamar, and by extension the Vega Baja area, is our cultural epicentre this year.”

She explained it had won the accolade thanks to its ‘clear emphasis on promoting culture as a basic element of everyday life’.

