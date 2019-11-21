‘Freshly-caught plastic’ on sale at fish market

FISHERMEN based in Dénia ‘caught’ over six tonnes of plastic from the sea just off the Marina Alta capital’s coast last year alone – nearly 10% of the entire amount dragged out of the western Mediterranean in the same time.

Dénia’s offshore workers decided to show the public just how big the problem is earlier this week.

The catch of the day is displayed on a conveyor belt in the harbour auction house, or Lonja, first thing in the morning, where local restaurants gather to put in bids.

