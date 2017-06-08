Four summoned in hen night death case

THE BENIDORM court conducting the proceedings over the death of Kirsty Maxwell, who fell from a 10th-floor holiday apartment on April 29, has ruled that four men – R.G., C.N., A.H. and D.B. – who were in the apartment when she fell from the balcony, are to return to Benidorm and appear before Judge Ana Isabel Garcia-Galbis for questioning.

Kirsty’s family’s lawyer, Luis Miguel Zumaquero, had previously presented a request for the men to be summoned to court for questioning.

A fifth man – 32-year-old J.G. – was arrested by the National Police at the time, although released later.