A BRITISH man whose friend fell to his death during an argument on the Arenal in Jávea could face four years in jail for manslaughter and be ordered to compensate the victim’s family to the tune of €80,000.

Ex-boxer Robert G., now 46 – known as ‘Boris’ in the ring – and his wife and friends had been out drinking in the plush Carnaval restaurant on Jávea seafront in April last year when a heated exchange broke out between him and childhood pal Terry W., 42.