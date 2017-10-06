Foreign Office advises on traveling to Cataluña

The British Foreign Office has issued a warning for visitors to Cataluña to be cautious, but it does not recomend not to travel to the region.

The FCO states: “Demonstrations have taken place in Barcelona and other areas of the Catalonia region and may continue for some days.

“They may occur with little or no warning and even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can escalate and turn confrontational. You should exercise caution if you’re in the vicinity.

“Demonstrations may also cause some disruption and delays to transport services. There have been calls for strike action which may also affect local services over the immediate period