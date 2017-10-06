Anarchy in Albox

By Emma Randle

Seven out of a team of eight ruling councillors in Albox have resigned after the mayor refused to retract a controversial decision to move the town’s fruit and vegetable market away from the town centre.

The seven Socialist PSOE party councillors, including British councillor Maura Hillen, earlier issued an ultimatum to mayor Francisco Torrecillas, from the independent Cilus party, threatening to end the ruling alliance.

They object to the relocation of the town’s fruit and vegetable market, usually located outside the Guardia Civil offices in the main streets along with the rest of the market, to the town fairground (recinto ferial).