For the love of wine… and food

The third Albir Wine Lover gastro-wine event takes place at Parque de los Eucaliptos on Friday, September 6 from 18.30-01.30.

Organised by Alfaz del Pi business owners and entrepreneurs’ association (COEMPA), in collaboration with the town hall commerce department, the principal objective of the event is to promote the ‘rich gastronomy’ of the municipality and bring together denominations of origin (PDO) wines, cavas and vermouths from all over Spain in the same space.

As with previous editions, Albir Wine Lover will feature wine and food producers from near and far, as well craft beers, exclusive liqueurs, music and prize draws.

COEMPA president, Silvio Monroy said: “This year we will install 10 gastronomy stands and up to 50 wines can be tasted, all of them accompanied by live music from Orquesta Babylon.”

Tickets are limited and on sale now. They are available from Albir tourist information office, Zeblack, Villas Alfaz, Cañas & Coffee and Gustavo Moreno.

For further information about the event, visit https://albirwinelover.es/