Briton arrested for attack on soldiers

A 32-year-old Briton has been arrested at Alicante-Elche airport in connection with an attempted murder in Germany.

The martial arts expert is accused of taking part in an unprovoked attack on two American soldiers as they came out of a restaurant.

According to the international arrest warrant, he continued to hit the victims as they lay unconscious on the ground.

The soldiers suffered serious injuries in the attack on June 2.

The suspect was arrested when police officers carrying out passport checks saw that he was wanted by a German court.

The Briton has been sent to Madrid where the extradition procedure will be processed by a National Court judge.