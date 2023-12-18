Saving the sea prairies

The marine prairie coast watch patrol has covered 35,000km along the shores of the Valencia region this year, which is more than double the distanced travelled in 2022.

And they have managed to more than halve the number of boats dropping anchor in the seagrass – an action which destroys the delicate ecosystem that is home to all sorts of marine life.

The service was set up by the previous coalition regional government in order to the protect the extensive zones of seagrass which lie off the coast.

