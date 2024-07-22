Four rescues in nine hours for helicopter team

The provincial fire service helicopter team had a ‘marathon day’ on Saturday when they were called upon to carry out four rescues.

These operations took place ‘almost one after the other’, reported a brigade spokesman.

He explained that the first incident was reported at 10.00 in Cala del Racò del Corb in Altea

A 28-year-old man with an injury and ‘a lot of pain in his shoulder’ was winched out of the sheer-sided cove and flown to Benidorm fire station.

Once there, the team was informed that a climber had suffered a fall at the Pla del Cabeçó in Aigües de Busot.

The spokesman stated that the injured person had fallen around 10 metres from a rock wall due to ‘the lack of a final knot in the climbing rope’

The climber had suffered multiple injuries and was in a lot of pain.

An ambulance was waiting at the mountain rescue team base and heliport in San Vicente, where the team was told of another call out – this time at the Montgó mountain in Jávea/Denia.

No details were given of this third operation.

However, the fourth rescue of the day saw the team fly to the infamous Hell’s Ravine, where a man and his son had encountered problems on the walking route which starts in Fleix.

“All the rescues were carried out successfully and we wish a speedy recovery to all involved,” said the spokesman.

“We also appeal for maximum attention and care to avoid situations of risk.”

He added that the youngest people they attend to are always given their ‘mascot’ to help soothe their nerves (see photo).