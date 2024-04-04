Cheaper cinema for senior citizens

The Cabinet has approved the second edition of ‘Cine Sénior’ (Senior Cinema) – a programme of subsidies that allows people aged 65 and over to go to the cinema every Tuesday for €2.

The Government is allocating €12 million to the initiative, 20% more than the first edition, and the number of beneficiaries is estimated at 9.5 million.

Minister for culture, Ernest Urtasun said seniors should make sure that their nearest cinema is taking part in the programme ‘to be able to take advantage of it every Tuesday’.

