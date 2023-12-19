Roman theatre portico to open

The portico of Cartagena’s Roman theatre will open to the public with guided tours next year, announced Murcia region president Fernándo López Miras on Monday.

Visitors will be able to admire the restoration of the western portico, situated behind the stage of the theatre, once the first phase of excavations has been completed in January.

Sr López Miras said this excavation and the recovery of more than 3,000 fragments of the mural, which are now on display in the theatre museum, is ‘one of the most important archaeological interventions of recent years’.

