Fire relents as the heavens open

The precipitation – rain and some hail – which fell on Wednesday evening in the Alicante mountains has given a major boost to the firefight.

The emergency services HQ in Valencia reported on Thursday morning that 39 litres per square metre of rain had fallen in Pego.

They stated: “At this time there are no flames on any of the fronts.”

They added that the perimeter of the fire, which started in the Vall d’Ebo on Saturday, was ‘more stable’ after the rain.

While there had been a small outbreak again around Benimassot, this was now under control.

Roads are still closed in the area before a clean-up operation can get underway.

The provincial fire brigade stated on Wednesday night that the ‘humidity’ and fall in temperature was giving them a lifeline and helping with their task of extinguishing the fire.

They admitted that there was ‘still a lot of work to be done’ to end the natural disaster.

