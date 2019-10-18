The Spanish Palate

La Guía Peñin is Spain’s most comprehensive Spanish Wine guide. I’ve been invited to some of their tastings in Madrid and I’m on their mailing list, for more tastings and for news updates etc. It’s useful, though I’m frustrated that I just don’t have the time to attend all of their tastings – the ones I’ve been to have been excellent!

Recently, I received, not an invitation to taste, but some news – good news in fact, about the wines made by my friends at Spanish Palate SL (www.spanishpalate.es/). Regular readers may remember my writing about this Spanish company, founded by my friend, Nicola Thornton, a Sheffield lass whose only association with stainless steel is the various wine making vats here in the country she has also made her home! You can read my article from 2017 here: www.colinharknessonwine.com/spanish-palate-french-negociant-concept-comes-spain/

