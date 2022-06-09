Fight against rising prices

The Valencia government is setting up an observatory to detect ‘unjustified’ price hikes.

The news came this week as the national government reported that their plan to cap the price of gas to bring down electricity bills has finally been approved by the European Commission and will start to operate on Wednesday (June 15).

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said it would see the cost of electricity cut by 15% to 20%, when the original estimate had been for a 30% reduction in bills.

