Farmers descend on Madrid as protests continue

0
23

Around 1,500 tractors arriving from different parts of Spain headed for the centre of Madrid on Wednesday.

The protesting farmers had set out on Tuesday morning from 15 different municipalities in Castilla y León, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha.

Union coordinator Luis Cortés lamented that many farmers are facing ‘ruin’ due to the ‘unfair competition’ of unrestricted imports from countries outside the EU, excessive bureaucracy and the lack of flexibility of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

