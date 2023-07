The shortage of taxis serving Alicante-Elche airport and the rest of the municipality is being addressed with short and longer term measures by Elche city hall.

The local authority has started processing 24 new taxi licences.

Mobility councillor José Claudio Guilabert said this would bring the total in the municipality to 228, which would meet the recommended ratio of one per 1,000 inhabitants.

