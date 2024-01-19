They call it compensation
Though it’s money that was theirs
They paid demands and lost their jobs
The bosses never cared
How could such scandals happen
Such persecution reign
Thank God somebody took a stand
To start a fair campaign
They all thought they were on their own
Until the truth was out
All thinking it was only them
Accused without a doubt
Some took their own lives sadly
With the worry and the shame
Having lost all that they cherished
Having taken all the blame
But justice had to surface
And through diligence and hope
The Post Office would hang itself
If given enough rope
It’s sad it took a TV play
To bring this to the fore
And now as if its all in hand
The PM takes the floor
It’s like it’s one more scandal
That has only just occurred
But years of fights for justice
Has now finally been heard
Yes pay them compensation
But on top of what was stole
Plus interest and apologies
For the stress out of control
And give that man a medal
Who took on the fight and won
Like David and Goliath
He knew justice would be done.
by David Whitney
Torrevieja © 2024