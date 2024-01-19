They call it compensation

Though it’s money that was theirs

They paid demands and lost their jobs

The bosses never cared

How could such scandals happen

Such persecution reign

Thank God somebody took a stand

To start a fair campaign

They all thought they were on their own

Until the truth was out

All thinking it was only them

Accused without a doubt

Some took their own lives sadly

With the worry and the shame

Having lost all that they cherished

Having taken all the blame

But justice had to surface

And through diligence and hope

The Post Office would hang itself

If given enough rope

It’s sad it took a TV play

To bring this to the fore

And now as if its all in hand

The PM takes the floor

It’s like it’s one more scandal

That has only just occurred

But years of fights for justice

Has now finally been heard

Yes pay them compensation

But on top of what was stole

Plus interest and apologies

For the stress out of control

And give that man a medal

Who took on the fight and won

Like David and Goliath

He knew justice would be done.

by David Whitney

Torrevieja © 2024