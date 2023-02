Repairs to broken general waste containers in Orihuela Costa can start being carried out ‘as soon as possible’ now that the town hall has formalised a contract to acquire spare parts, according to the local authority.

The year-long contract costing almost €17,500 is specifically for the municipality’s 550 Rototank model of communal bins, most of which are in the coastal area, explained councillor for street cleaning Guillermo Cánovas.

