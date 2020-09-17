EIB finances flood repairs and prevention

THE EUROPEAN Investment Bank (EIB) is financing the Valencia government with €100 million in loans to reconstruct infrastructures that were damaged by the DANA storm in September 2019 and by Storm Gloria in early 2020.

As well as restoring the productive capacity, potential for tourism and public services of affected places, the loans will fund investments to prevent flooding and improve the response to future severe weather phenomena.

