A new way of beating town-centre traffic has been launched in Denia – you can now get from one end of the port road to the other across the water.

The ‘aquabus’ service takes passengers from the bottom end of the main Marqués de Campo boulevard to the Marina at one end, El Raset beach at the other, and El Portet in between, with space for up to 80 people at a time.

