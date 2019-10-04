Lazy fraud costs Valencia public transport dearly

VALENCIA’S public transport department succumbed to a very lazy fraud attempt, sending over €4 million to China.

It all started with an email sent to the head of the Administration department of Valencia’s pubic transport service, EMT.

The email was supposedly sent by Mobility councillor Giuseppe Grezzi, asking for the payment of the aforementioned sum of money – around 3.6% of the department’s total annual budget – in order to purchase a Chinese company.

Inexplicably, the head of the Administration department, who had held the position for 35 years and was responsible for the city’s entire transport body, obliged and sent the PDF she had received to the bank, for the sum to be paid.

