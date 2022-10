Associations set up to defend the coast and seafront homes in the Valencia, Murcia and Andalucía regions have been stepping up their campaign for the coast law to be changed.

The civic movement Somos Mediterrania comprises more than 40 associations from 30 municipalities in five provinces.

One of the instigators, Manuel López of the Guardamar Playa residents’ association, has spearheaded campaigns to defend the traditional homes on Babilonia beach in the municipality.