A British mum and her son are amongst six suspects rounded up in Torrevieja for allegedly stealing mopeds and motorcycles vehicles around the south of Alicante province and Murcia, the Guardia Civil revealed today (Thursday).

The force had noticed an increase in these thefts in the Vega Baja area in November, and the investigation centred on a 22-year-old British resident of Torrevieja.

