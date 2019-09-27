Welcome back

MPs are back at Westminster after the Supreme Court’s bombshell ruling Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

How has it gone so far?

The Commons chamber experienced some of its most turbulent scenes of recent times when MPs sat on Wednesday as a defiant Prime Minister said the court had been “wrong” to pronounce on political matters.

He accused MPs of “sabotaging” Brexit and threw down the gauntlet to the opposition parties, challenging them to table a vote of no-confidence or agree to a general election and face “a day of reckoning with the voters”.

By Gavin Cordon, PA