An iconic Marina Alta basilica is going up in the world – another 17 metres, in fact.

It’s time to add the finishing touches – 122 years after work first started at the Purissima Xiqueta i Sant Pere Apòstol church in Benissa.

The original design included 17-metre spires on top of each of the two towers – both of which are 32 metres high even without the spires – and it is hoped they will be unveiled on April 28.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News