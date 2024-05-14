Battle to resolve ITV ‘chaos’

The threat of further strikes may have been averted but drivers are still affected by severe delays to get appointments for ITV (MOT) motor vehicle inspections in the Valencia region.

Consumer association FACUA has written to the public company now running the service, Sitval calling for it to adopt urgent measures to resolve the situation.

They have found that some testing stations in the region do not have any appointments available for over two months.

