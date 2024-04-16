Arrests over mountain wildfire

A father and his son were arrested on Monday – and later released – in connection with the agricultural fire that allegedly caused the inferno which is burning in the mountains around Tárbena in Alicante province.

According to state news agency EFE, the two men are set to be questioned by a judge today or tomorrow.

The regional emergency services reported this morning at 07.00 that the fire was ‘evolving favourably’.

At 19.00 on Monday night they stated that 226 firefighters, including the army’s UME emergencies brigade, were battling the fire.

Firefighting aircraft will start to work again this morning from 08.00, according to the 112 HQ.

A total of 182 people have been evacuated from their homes in Tárbena, Parcent and Jalón.

