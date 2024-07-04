Mountainside museum project nears completion

By Alex Watkins

WORK on the accesses and restoration at the Laderas del Castillo archaeological site is now entering its final days, so that it can be turned in to a museum, reported Callosa de Segura town hall.

The town hall is restoring this Bronze Age settlement of the Argar culture with the aim of setting a benchmark for sites which have been turned into museums in Alicante province and south-east Spain.

The provincial government is subsidising 90% of the cost.

On Wednesday morning, a technical inspection was carried out by representatives of the town hall and the company hired to carry out the work, Construcciones Galán e Hijos.

The councillor for museums and cultural heritage, Antonio Ballester was accompanied by a technician from his department, Miguel Martínez, who is responsible for the contract and supervising the project.

Company manager Juan García was joined by the site manager and the people in charge of the archaeology and restoration work, as well as architect Ángel Rocamora and project author Adela Sánchez from Rocamora Diseño & Arquitectura.

They checked everything and found that the work had all been carried out to their satisfaction.

The reconstruction of walls, terraces and houses shows the importance of this settlement and will soon also show the lifestyles and society of these residents of Callosa from over 4,000 years ago, a town hall spokesman assured.