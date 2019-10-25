Death lorry victims were all Chinese nationals

INVESTIGATIONS continue into the finding of 39 death people in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday.

In a statement Essex Police said there were eight women and 31 men among the 39 people found.

The force, which said the case is the largest murder investigation in its history, said officers have confirmed the are all Chinese nationals.

A statement said: “Of these, 38 are believed to be adults, and one is a young adult woman. We previously reported that she may have been a teenager. We have since confirmed that eight of the deceased are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals. We arrested a man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper