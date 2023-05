Alicante has overtaken Bilbao – and moves into the list of the top 10 most populated cities in Spain.

The official figures have been published by the national statistics institute (INE).

Alicante recorded 348,901 inhabitants in the census registered on January 1, 2023, which has now been validated by INE, moving the Mediterranean city ahead of the Atlantic port and relegating Bilbao to 11th spot.

