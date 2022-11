Murcia regional government has started constructing bioreactors to remove nutrients from water that enters the Mar Menor via the Rambla del Albujón watercourse, in order to prevent further damage to the already degraded and delicate ecosystem of the lagoon.

These will be constructed on various plots of farmland in the Campo de Cartagena area, within the municipality of Los Alcázares, covering an area of 48,000 square metres.

