Over the weekend the fire service has been damping down charred areas on the coast between Moraira and Benitachell’s Cumbre del Sol.

This was nearly a week after the fire – which broke out close to several urbanisations and forced the evacuation of 120 residents – was classed as extinguished.

A fire brigade spokesman reported on Saturday that they had been hosing down sections of ‘the area of the Teulada forest fire’.

