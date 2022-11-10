Advice on legalising illegal homes

A public meeting is being held at Alfaz del Pi town hall on November 21 about the new MIT licences that are being issued by the regional government.

“If you have an illegal/unlicensed property built on rural land obtaining a MIT licence is the only way it can be legalised,” according to regional town planning experts.

Speaking at the event will be regional director for town planning Vicente García Nebot; director general of the Valencia agency of land protection (AVPT), Manuel Civera Salvador; and regional town planning expert, John Kirby.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal homes have been built in the countryside of the Valencia region in recent decades.

