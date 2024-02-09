Action demanded to tackle food price hikes

The reduction in IVA (VAT) on certain basic foodstuffs to combat inflation has not stopped many prices from rising significantly, according to a study by consumer association FACUA.

They are passing their findings to the ministry for consumer affairs, and demanding that it opens an investigation resulting in fines for companies that are inflating their profit margins, which is prohibited for foods with reduced IVA.

FACUA analysed the prices of 30 categories of foods (of different brands in comparable formats) in January 2023 (with the discount already applied) and January 2024 in eight major supermarket chains.

