Two Britons detained over fake compensation claims

TWO Britons have been detained on Mallorca for allegedly trying to persuade tourists to make false compensation claims against their hotels. One was arrested after being questioned while the other was released, but both may face charges of fraud and illegal association.

The development is the first time that the Spanish authorities are reported to have taken such action against a practice which has been increasing in recent years and cost the sector over €60 million in payouts during 2016 (CDSN last week).