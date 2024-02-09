Where there’s a way, there’s a will

The ‘vía verde’ (green way) walking and cycle track in Torrevieja is set for a facelift.

The town hall announced this week that they are offering a contract for architects to design the ‘repair’ for the infrastructure which lies along the route of the old train line that linked Torrevieja to the main rail network.

The ‘vía verde’ in Torrevieja stretches for some 6.3 kilometres – from the old station in the town centre, running close to the shore of Torrevieja lake to the border with Los Montesinos.

