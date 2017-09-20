EXPATS calling for a ‘vote for life’ and the chance of a voice in future UK elections have been advised to be patient in the wait for their “fundamental” right to be heard.
An existing and controversial 15-year rule continues to enforce a law stating emigrating British citizens no longer have the opportunity to cast a ballot after the long-standing deadline – but the government has underlined a “commitment” for change.
A vote: promises, promises…and patience
