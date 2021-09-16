A sustainable tale of two cities

The two principal cities in the province, Alicante and Elche are set to be linked with a high capacity bus service, according to a new regional government plan.

The metropolitan mobility plan (PMoMe), announced by public works councillor Arcadi España on Wednesday, is intended to ‘improve the pattern of journeys’ made by the more than 750,000 residents who live in the eight municipalities in the area.

