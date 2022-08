A dog has died after being left tied up in the sun without water or shade on the solarium of a house in Torrevieja, according to ex-Green party (Los Verdes) opposition councillor Nacho Torre-Marín.

A member of the association for the defence of animals in Torrevieja (ADAT), he said they reported the dog’s plight to the town hall animal protection department on Saturday, but the animal died on Tuesday.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News