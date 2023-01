2022 was the hottest year since records began in Spain.

Figures from state weather agency AEMET show that temperatures in the Valencia region were 1.6°C higher than the average recorded over the period from 1981 to 2010.

“Unusually high temperatures started on May 3 and continued almost unabated until the end of the year,” said an AEMET spokesman.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News