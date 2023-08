The status of Important Shark and Ray Areas (ISRAs) has been conveyed to two zones off the coast of Alicante and Murcia by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Based on extensive research by Alicante (UA) and Murcia (UM) universities and the Spanish oceanography institute (IEO), the classification includes all species of Chondrichthyans (sharks, rays and chimaeras) which are facing a global extinction crisis.

