The route from Panticosa to Formigal via the Tebarray pass (2,771 metres) is a beast of a walk in anyone’s book. It measures some 36km, with around 1,900 metres of ascent.

It took me 14 hours to complete it – including around eight stops of between five to 30mins – and one 20-minute nap.

The good thing is that you can easily reduce the length and ascent – the bad news is that you will have to cross the Tebarray pass.

